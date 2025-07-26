Pacers Notes: Major Roster Move, Ex-Pacer Signs Overseas, GM Says Surprise Wing Could Start
The Indiana Pacers made a roster move on Thursday, signing second-round pick Taelon Peter to a two-way contract after a strong showing in the NBA Summer League.
President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard hinted the move earlier in the week, responding on X with a thumbs up emoji to a fan calling for the move.
Former Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III signed with Sharjah Basketball Club on Thursday to continue his basketball career.
Robinson played three seasons with the Pacers from 2015-16 to 2017-18, where he started 32 of 137 games played. He played more for the Pacers than any other NBA team, and hasn't featured in the NBA since 2021.
Finally, a surprise wing could fill the Pacers' lineup next season, as they will be without two starters from 2024-25. Jarace Walker could see an increased role, and general manager Chad Buchanan has belief that the young star will grow in his new role.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
