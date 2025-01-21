Pacers Notes: Major Trade Prediction, Carlisle Won't Guarantee Playing Time, and More
The Indiana Pacers are in a strong position as the 2024-25 season progresses, emerging as one of the hottest teams in the league.
Their impressive play has solidified them as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference, but it’s clear they need to make upgrades to take the next step.
With the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, the Pacers are expected to be major players in the market, exploring options to bolster their roster for a deep playoff push.
If they choose to, one name that could re-emerge in Indiana is their former guard, Bruce Brown. If he isn't moved by the deadline, Brown is expected to become a major buyout candidate, potentially opening the door for a reunion with the Pacers.
His defensive versatility and experience could provide valuable depth to their backcourt.
Meanwhile, head coach Rick Carlisle has made it clear that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to playing time, emphasizing a competitive environment where every player must earn their minutes.
The Pacers are in a great spot, but they know further improvements are necessary to solidify their standing among the league’s elite.
