Pacers Notes: Major Trade Urged, Indiana ‘Monitoring’ Top Free Agent, Offseason Slammed
The Indiana Pacers have had an obscure offseason, and may still have holes to patch up after the departure of Myles Turner at the beginning of free agency.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report addressed this need with a trade proposal, saying the Pacers should send Jarace Walker, a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Portland Trail Blazers center Donivan Clingan.
The Indiana Pacers are also reportedly 'monitoring' guard Malik Beasley, who recently entered free agency after being cleared of gambling allegations.
While they have been linked to several players and looked at several others, NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic slammed the Pacers for their inactive summer.
"So I understand why they didn’t sign Myles Turner — instead watching him pull off the stunner of the summer by landing with the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $120 million deal — but that doesn’t mean I have to like it," Amick wrote.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Slammed By NBA Insider for Confounding Offseason
Pacers Urged to Land First-Round Pick Big Man in Trade
Pacers 'Monitoring' Top Free Agent Available in Potential Blockbuster Deal
Pacers Fan Favorite Breaks Silence Amid Retirement Rumors, Uncertain Future
Pacers Urged to Go All In, Land $160 Million Star, Young Big Man in Trade
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Offers Grim Timeline for Return
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI