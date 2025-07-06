Pacers Notes: Major Trade With Grizzlies, Myles Turner Replacement Found, Indy Wanted Top Free Agent

All Pacers

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) blocks the shot attempt by Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers made their first big move of the offseason, sending two second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for big man Jay Huff on Friday. Huff's arrival comes four days after former Pacers center Myles Turner signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he will likely patch the hole Turner left.

Huff featured in 64 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game on just 11.7 minutes played.

The Pacers originally targeted DeAndre Ayton to serve as their starting center for the 2025-26 season, however they didn't move quickly enough and the former first overall pick went to the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year deal.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

