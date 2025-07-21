All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Major Tyrese Haliburton Prediction, Joel Embiid Cried After Haliburton Injury, More

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are set to miss star Tyrese Haliburton for the upcoming season, likely ending their hopes for another NBA Finals run.

Haliburton is highly regarded as an exceptional NBA talent, with one prediction projecting him to enter the Top 100 players of all time at some point in his career.

His injury, though, means his ascendance faces a setback and another Eastern Conference All-Star, Joel Embiid, got emotional regarding Haliburton's injury.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Published
