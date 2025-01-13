All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Massive Trade Proposal, Haliburton Resurgence, Nesmith Injury Status

Jan 10, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball while Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball while Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
With a surprise 108-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Indiana Pacers have once again become a massive threat in the Eastern Conference.

This is largely because of the resurgence of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has credited a new-found aggressiveness into his sudden improvement from the first half of the season.

Still, this hasn't stopped people from speculating about potential blockbuster trades, including one for a guard from the Chicago Bulls and another for a dynamic center.

Finally, there has been an update on the injury status of small forward Aaron Nesmith, who has only played six games this season. In the games he played, he has averaged 9.2 points, four total rebounds, one assist, and 0.7 steals per game.

