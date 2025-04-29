Pacers Notes: Multiple Players Could Miss Game 5, Haliburton Reacts to Lillard, More
The Indiana Pacers came out of Game 4 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs looking dominant, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks by 26 points while eight players scored for more than 10 points. Now, they are one game away from moving on to the next round.
Here is the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers heading into Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pacers Could Be Without Multiple Players For Game 5
Now with a 3-1 lead, the Pacers could seal the deal in Game 5 and guarantee a spot in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. However, they could be missing multiple key players against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
According to the official NBA injury report, guard Aaron Nesmith and guard Bennedict Mathurin are questionable to return with a back and abdominal injury, respectively.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Scary Injury to Damian Lillard
While Nesmith and Mathurin could potentially miss this upcoming game, a Milwaukee star will unfortunately miss the rest of the postseason.
Point guard Damian Lillard left Game 4 early in the second quarter after tearing his Achilles tendon. In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.
Pacers' Myles Turner Reveals How He Slowed Giannis Antetokounmpo Down in Game 4
Part of the Pacers' success in Game 4 was because center Myles Turner being able to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo, who "only" recorded 28 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists,
According to Turner, he was able to better contain The Greek Freak because of his previous experience guarding him and studying ahead of time to know what to expect.
