All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Could Walk in Free Agency, Trade Prediction For Star, More

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to a recent report, the Indiana Pacers are reluctant to pay star center Myles Turner when free agency comes around. In 41 games this season, Turner has averaged 15.4 points, seven total rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

Additionally, a new trade proposal has the Pacers landing a star power forward worth $125 million. However, there is a chance that he is too expensive for Indiana to land.

Finally, the Pacers have been linked to power forward/center Larry Nance Jr. Across 15 games this season, Nance Jr. has averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:

Pacers Reportedly Reluctant to Pay Myles Turner in Free Agency

Pacers Could Land $125M Forward Before Trade Deadline

Pacers Being Linked to $21M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline

Pacers Rumors: Indiana Listed as Trade Fit For $48M Star Center

Pacers Luxury Tax Concerns Could Impact Trade Deadline Plans: Report

Pacers Predicted to Land $20M Center in Blockbuster Deal

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Calls Out Indiana for 'Alarming' Defense vs Spurs

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News