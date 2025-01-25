Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Could Walk in Free Agency, Trade Prediction For Star, More
According to a recent report, the Indiana Pacers are reluctant to pay star center Myles Turner when free agency comes around. In 41 games this season, Turner has averaged 15.4 points, seven total rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Additionally, a new trade proposal has the Pacers landing a star power forward worth $125 million. However, there is a chance that he is too expensive for Indiana to land.
Finally, the Pacers have been linked to power forward/center Larry Nance Jr. Across 15 games this season, Nance Jr. has averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up.
