Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Free Agency, Lakers Showdown, More
Unfortunately, the Indiana pacers winning has come to an end after a close 120-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the loss, Indiana has a hold onto fourth place in the Eastern Conference, meaning they have home court advantage in the playoffs.
The biggest standout performances came from point guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Myles Turner. Haliburton recorded 16 points and 18 assists while Turner had 16 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist.
Speaking of Turner, there are rumors that the longtime Indiana big man could head away from the team in free agency this offseason. Specifically, some believe that he could head to the Golden State Warriors.
