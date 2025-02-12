Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Injury Update, Alex Len Heads to Lakers, More
After beating the Los Angeles Clippers 119-112, the Indiana Pacers came up short 124-117 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Indiana's loss was partially because of the absence of center Myles Turner, who suffered a concussion in the game against the Clippers. While fans were hoping for him to return soon, that may not be the case.
According to Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle, Turner is going to be out until after the All-Star break. In fact, he didn't even travel with the team to face the New York Knicks.
This season, Turner has averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Meanwhile, veteran center Alex Len, who was reportedly drawing interest from the Pacers, is now officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after the Mark Williams trade with the Charlotte Hornets fell through.
