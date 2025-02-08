Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Injury Update, Tyrese Haliburton Dominates Clippers, More
The Indiana Pacers have established themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA, currently sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-21 record.
However, things might be difficult if they can't get back center Myles Turner after he left Indiana's game against the Los Angeles Clippers early due to a head injury. This season, Turner has been averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
That being said, Pacers guard Tyreese Haliburton had an excellent moment in the game, where he proceeded to cross up two defenders on his way downcourt. He recorded14 points, eight assists, four steals, three total rebounds, and one block.
The stars of the game were easily Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin. Siakam recorded 33 points, 11 total rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Mathurin recorded 25 points, six total rebounds, and four assists.
