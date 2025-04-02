Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Injury Update, Tyrese Haliburton Making History, More
Now sitting comfortably in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and having earned a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers are ready to face the Charlotte Hornets. And it looks like their starting center may be ready to join them.
According to the Pacers' injury report, Myles Turner has been upgraded to questionable. He had previously missed Indiana's game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. This season, Turner has averaged 15.4 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 66 games.
Additionally, an NBA expert has predicted that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton could potentially make history in the final weeks of the regular NBA season, going so far as to say that he could record 25 or more assists in a single game.
This season, Haliburton has averaged 18.6 points, 9.1 assists, 3.5 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 68 games.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
