Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Issue on Offense, Thomas Bryant Making Noise, More
The Indiana Pacers are looking forward to getting back on the court following the long All-Star Break. Star forward Pascal Siakam is representing the team at the event and has been doing a great job so far.
But once the games return, it will be all business for the Pacers. Indiana currently sits in the fourth spot within the Eastern Conference standings and they will try to push forward even more.
They will do so with a strong core of players and some good contributions from their bench unit. Indiana could be a real player in the East again this season.
Here are some stories about the Pacers that can help you get all caught up.
