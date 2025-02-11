Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Offseason Rumors, Crucial Roster Choices, Injury Updates
Indiana Pacers fans got their wish by ensuring Myles Turner stayed on the roster at the trade deadline. This, however, hasn't stopped the basketball world from speculating where he might land as a sign-and-trade target this summer.
As the season marches on, Indiana cannot focus on what might happen this summer, rather focussing on their current playoff push. This means some interesting choices that present themselves via the buyout market, where the Pacers have already made a play using up the final roster spot available.
As the push for another deep playoff run continues, head coach Rick Carlisle gave a very telling update on Turner and when fans can expect to see him back once again. The center has been out recently with a head injury and his absense is obvious in the starting lineup.
Here are some stories about the Indiana Pacers that will help you get all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Pacers' Myles Turner Being Mentioned as Possible Summer Trade Target For West Team
Could Veteran Guard Be Option For Pacers on Buyout Market?
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Provides Massive Injury Update on Myles Turner