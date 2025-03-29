Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Return Not Guaranteed, Potential Playoff Matchups, More
The Indiana Pacers just made history against the Washington Wizards with an astonishing 162-109 victory that saw nine players score in the double digits. This dominant win sees Indiana remain at fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games ahead of the Detroit Pistons.
For the moment, it seems that Indiana has cemented its place in the playoffs unless things go incredibly wrong. Because of their speedy offense, it seems that the Pacers could do incredibly well against the Detroit Pistons or the Milwaukee Bucks, especially if Damian Lillard isn't back from injury.
Unfortunately, if the Pacers want to continue this kind of success next season, they may have to do it without center Myles Turner, who is entering free agency and could be affected by cap changes. This season, he has averaged 15.5 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 65 games.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
