All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Shockingly Joins Rival, Ex-Pacer Suddenly Retires

Gabe Smallson

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Day 2 of NBA Free Agency started with a gut-wrenching shocker from the longest-tenured member of the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana lost Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks by way of a four-year, $107 million deal in a nightmare scenario. The Pacers end a 10-year relationship with the big man as he starts a new chapter of his basketball life in Wisconsin.

As one basketball career is heavily impacted after 10 years, another ends after a decade. A former Pacers forward officially announced his retirement from the game of basketball on social media earlier this week.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Lose Myles Turner to East Rival in $107 Million Deal

Former Pacers Forward Officially Retires From Basketball

Pacers’ Contract Offer to Myles Turner Revealed by Insider: Report

Former Pacers $45 Million Flameout Signs Veteran’s Minimum Contract With Nuggets

Pacers Lose Free Agent Target to East Rival in $11 Million Deal

Pacers Lowballed Myles Turner, Who Wanted to Stay Before Joining Bucks for $107 Million

Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Expected to Make Immediate Impact

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News