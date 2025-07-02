Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Shockingly Joins Rival, Ex-Pacer Suddenly Retires
Day 2 of NBA Free Agency started with a gut-wrenching shocker from the longest-tenured member of the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana lost Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks by way of a four-year, $107 million deal in a nightmare scenario. The Pacers end a 10-year relationship with the big man as he starts a new chapter of his basketball life in Wisconsin.
As one basketball career is heavily impacted after 10 years, another ends after a decade. A former Pacers forward officially announced his retirement from the game of basketball on social media earlier this week.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
