Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Takes Shot at Indy, Guard Claps Back at Turner, Huge Announcement
Recently departed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner had his introductory press conference with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, and appeared to take shots towards the team he spent the first 10 seasons of his NBA career with.
Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard posted on Instagram on Friday after Turner's statement, seemingly shooting back at the center. The words togetherness, toughness and trust are displayed behind the guard in one of the photos he shared.
In other news, the Pacers announced an extended partnership with Lucas Oil, making them the new jersey patch sponsor for Indy.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Another Pacers Guard Seems to Take Major Shot at Myles Turner on Social Media
Myles Turner Reveals There Were 'Issues' in Contract Talks With Pacers
Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers in Bucks Introductory Press Conference
Pacers Make Massive Announcement Regarding 2025-26 Season
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI