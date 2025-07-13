All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Takes Shot at Indy, Guard Claps Back at Turner, Huge Announcement

Aaron Coloma

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Recently departed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner had his introductory press conference with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, and appeared to take shots towards the team he spent the first 10 seasons of his NBA career with.

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard posted on Instagram on Friday after Turner's statement, seemingly shooting back at the center. The words togetherness, toughness and trust are displayed behind the guard in one of the photos he shared.

In other news, the Pacers announced an extended partnership with Lucas Oil, making them the new jersey patch sponsor for Indy.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Another Pacers Guard Seems to Take Major Shot at Myles Turner on Social Media

Myles Turner Reveals There Were 'Issues' in Contract Talks With Pacers

Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers in Bucks Introductory Press Conference

Pacers Make Massive Announcement Regarding 2025-26 Season

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News