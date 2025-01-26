Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Trade Availability, Haliburton Erupts vs Spurs, More
According to recent rumors, the Indiana Pacers may be willing to part with center Myles Turner before the trade deadline instead of waiting until he is up for free agency at the end of the season. In 41 games, Turner has averaged 15.4 points, seven total rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Meanwhile, Indiana's star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had an amazing game against the San Antonio Spurs in Paris, France, recording 28 points, four assists, and three rebounds.
According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Haliburton's performance was so impressive that Paris will remember it more than hometown hero Victor Wembenyama, who recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.
The Pacers beat the Spurs 136-98, getting revenge after losing to San Antonio 140-110 on Jan. 24.
