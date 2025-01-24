Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Trade Prediction, Paris Fashion Buzz, Haliburton Opens Up
After a shocking 140-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Paris, France, all eyes are on the Indiana Pacers, with multiple experts thinking that they are going to make a move when the trade deadline arrives.
One popular bartering tool for Indiana has been center Myles Turner, who is currently averaging 15.5 points, 7.1 total rebounds, two blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game across 40 games. In fact, one trade proposal has the Pacers sending Turner away in exchange for a forward worth $24 million.
Finally, Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has shared his opinion on WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, saying that she is fantastic and easily one of the most famous basketball players on the planet period right now.
Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up.
