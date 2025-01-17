All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Nesmith Injury Update, All-Star Trade Prediction, Obi Toppin Goes Viral

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) pushes toward the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
After a tough 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Indiana Pacers have needed some good news heading into their match up against the Toronto Raptors. Fortunately, it looks like they have gotten it.

The Pacers have been without starting forward Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation since he injured his ankle back in November. Now, it looks like he may finally be able to make his return to the court.

Meanwhile, a new trade prediction has the Pacers landing a two-time NBA All-Star from an Eastern Conference rival. However, it would come at a pretty steep cost.

Finally, Indiana power forward Obi Toppin has gone viral after hitting a massive windmill dunk and naming it after a LiAngelo Ball song.

