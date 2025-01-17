Pacers Notes: Nesmith Injury Update, All-Star Trade Prediction, Obi Toppin Goes Viral
After a tough 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Indiana Pacers have needed some good news heading into their match up against the Toronto Raptors. Fortunately, it looks like they have gotten it.
The Pacers have been without starting forward Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation since he injured his ankle back in November. Now, it looks like he may finally be able to make his return to the court.
Meanwhile, a new trade prediction has the Pacers landing a two-time NBA All-Star from an Eastern Conference rival. However, it would come at a pretty steep cost.
Finally, Indiana power forward Obi Toppin has gone viral after hitting a massive windmill dunk and naming it after a LiAngelo Ball song.
Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:
Pacers Offer Promising Update on Aaron Nesmith Injury
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Given Green Light to Finally Return From Injury vs Pistons
Pacers Massive Trade Proposal Predicts Indiana to Land $60M All-Star
Pacers' Obi Toppin Names Viral Windmill Dunk After LiAngelo Ball Song
Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Suspended After Incident With Official