Pacers Notes: New Coach Hired, Major Signing Urged, James Wiseman’s Change
The Indiana Pacers hired a coach from the Memphis Grizzlies after an abrupt, but reportedly mutual, parting of ways. The new member of he coaching staff was also an assistant video coordinator under coach Rick Carlisle during the 2014-15 season with the Dallas Mavericks.
Additionally, the Pacers are urged to sign one of the best free agent options available, and can potentially do so while staying under the first luxury tax apron. Two key starters from last season's Finals run will be gone this season as Indiana can still make another definitive move to salvage the 2025-26 campaign.
Finally, center James Wiseman made a significant change ahead of this upcoming season. Staying healthy will be the No. 1 priority for the second overall pick in the 2020 draft after playing just one game in a Pacers uniform before tearing his Achilles last year.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news
