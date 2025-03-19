Pacers Notes: Obi Toppin Impresses, All-Stars Questionable vs Mavs, More
Despite being down most of their starting lineup, the Indiana Pacers surprisingly came out on top 132-130 against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that was on an eight-game winning streak.
This was largely because of an incredible performance from forward Obi Toppin, who recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. Toppin has largely been playing off the bench this season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 total rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
Additionally, two of Indiana's All-Star players could be missing for their face-off against the Dallas Mavericks. Both guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Pascal Siakam have been deemed questionable heading into the game.
This season, Haliburton has averaged 18.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 total rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Siakam has averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 total rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on all the latest news about the Indiana Pacers (click the headline):
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Applauds Forward, 'One of the Most Spectacular Runs I've Ever Seen'
Injured Pacers All-Stars Could Miss Mavericks Matchup
Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Cam Johnson For Haul
3 Nightmare Postseason Matchups For Pacers
Pacers Predicted to Go After $40M Center This Offseason
Chandler Parsons Says Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Showboating Helps NBA