Pacers Notes: Pacers Discussed Major Trade, Victor Oladipo Return Rumors, More
The Indiana Pacers didn't have an especially busy deadline, however discussed a huge trade which would bring a Tyrese Haliburton replacement to Indiana.
Haliburton is set to miss all of next season after rupturing his achilles, and the Pacers discussed bringing in Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.
The Pacers have also been linked to Victor Oladipo, who is looking to make a return to the NBA after taking some time off.
Oladipo was seen supporting the WNBA's Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, leading many to speculate a dramatic return to the Pacers.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
