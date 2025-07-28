All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pacers Free Agent Nearing Deal With Surprise Team, Exec Gets Honest on Myles Turner Leaving, More

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for a full season without Tyrese Haliburton after he tore his Achilles. However, the organization will use the upcoming season to figure other key rotation players.

Center Thomas Bryant is a free agent, and despite playing a bench role on the Indiana Pacers team which just made the NBA Finals, he seems unlikely to return to the team as he aims on a deal elsewhere.

Bryant served as a backup to Myles Turner, another big man who left the team during free agency. Turner signed a four-year deal worth more than $100 million with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his absence, the Pacers traded for center Jay Huff and re-signed Isaiah Jackson to a multi-year contract, while also bringing back big man James Wiseman.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

