Pacers Notes: Pacers Free Agent Nearing Deal With Surprise Team, Exec Gets Honest on Myles Turner Leaving, More
The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for a full season without Tyrese Haliburton after he tore his Achilles. However, the organization will use the upcoming season to figure other key rotation players.
Center Thomas Bryant is a free agent, and despite playing a bench role on the Indiana Pacers team which just made the NBA Finals, he seems unlikely to return to the team as he aims on a deal elsewhere.
Bryant served as a backup to Myles Turner, another big man who left the team during free agency. Turner signed a four-year deal worth more than $100 million with the Milwaukee Bucks.
In his absence, the Pacers traded for center Jay Huff and re-signed Isaiah Jackson to a multi-year contract, while also bringing back big man James Wiseman.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
