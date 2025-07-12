All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pacers Sign $21 Million Big Man, Myles Turner Discusses Shocking Exit, More

Aaron Coloma

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the first quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the first quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers made their first big move of the offseason, signing Isaiah Jackson to a three-year, $21 million contract. The Pacers will hope Jackson can adequately replace former big man Myles Turner, who left for the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. Jackson has spent all four of his NBA seasons with the Pacers.

Turner had his first press conference since joining the Pacers' division rivals, and wasted no time in taking a shot at his former team.

“For me, it was ultimately about just staying competitive," he said. "… I saw a chance to remain competitive here.”

When asked about why he didn't return to Indiana, he simply stated: "There was alignment issues, as far as me and them."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Sign Free Agent Big Man to $21 Million Deal to Shore Up Front Court

Pacers Forward Could Make Major Statement in Summer League, Says Insider

Pacers Guard Calls Myles Turner Exit 'Shocking'

Pacers' Myles Turner Finally Breaks Silence on Shocking Exit From Indiana

Anonymous Executives Have No Faith in Pacers Repeating as East Champs in 2025

Pacers Slammed By Insider for Offseason Decisions

Rick Carlisle Breaks Silence on Pacers Shockingly Losing Myles Turner to Rival

How Will Pacers Replace Tyrese Haliburton in Lineup Next Season?

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News