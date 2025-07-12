Pacers Notes: Pacers Sign $21 Million Big Man, Myles Turner Discusses Shocking Exit, More
The Indiana Pacers made their first big move of the offseason, signing Isaiah Jackson to a three-year, $21 million contract. The Pacers will hope Jackson can adequately replace former big man Myles Turner, who left for the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. Jackson has spent all four of his NBA seasons with the Pacers.
Turner had his first press conference since joining the Pacers' division rivals, and wasted no time in taking a shot at his former team.
“For me, it was ultimately about just staying competitive," he said. "… I saw a chance to remain competitive here.”
When asked about why he didn't return to Indiana, he simply stated: "There was alignment issues, as far as me and them."
