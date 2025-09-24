Pacers Notes: Pacers Sign Guard, Free Agent Signs With Cavs, Major Extension Prediction
The Indiana Pacers signed a veteran guard to further strengthen their backcourt. As Tyrese Haliburton continues to be away from the court due to his Achilles tear, the eight-year vet will do whatever he can to help out his new squad.
In other news, a Pacers free agent inked a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The floor spacer off the bench will be missed, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with the playoff foes.
Finally, a team insider made a bold prediction regarding Aaron Nesmith's contract extension. Nesmith still has two years left on his deal, so an extension likely won't be high on the priority list, but come Oct. 1, he will be eligible to sign what the insider believes will be a lucrative new deal.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
