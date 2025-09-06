Pacers Notes: Pascal Siakam Announcement, Starting Lineup Prediction, Tyrese Haliburton to Hall of Fame?
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam made an exciting announcement about a personal achievement.
The University of New Brunswick awarded Siakam with an honorary doctorate degree, which came from his foundation, educating students about basketball.
The Pacers will inevitably go through a lineup change in the 2025-26 season due to the absence of two of their biggest stars from 2024-25, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.
Andrew Nembhard and Benedict Mathurin will hold down the guard spots while Aaron Nesmith fills the small forward role. Siakam is a shoe in for the power forward spot, and Isaiah Jackson will most likely start at center after returning from injury.
NBA insiders Zach Kram and Mike Vorkunov both believe Haliburton could eventually reach the Hall of Fame, who cite his recent dominance and accolades as reason why he should be considered.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
