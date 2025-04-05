Pacers Notes: Pascal Siakam Injury Status, Indiana Defeats Shorthanded Jazz, More
The Indiana Pacers have essentially secured their place in the NBA Playoffs, currently sitting three games ahead of the Detroit Pistons at fourth place in the Eastern Conference. That being said, it doesn't seem likle they're letting up heading into the postseason.
The Pacers just destroyed the Utah Jazz 140-112, with multiple players scoring in the double digits. This includes former All-Star Pascal Siakam, who recorded 22 points, five total rebounds, and five assists.
However, Siakam wasn't always expected to play after being put on the injury report with bursitis in his elbow. While it's well known that he hates to miss games, it may be in Indiana's best interest to rest their injured players ahead of the postseason.
This season, Siakam has averaged 20.3 points, 6.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 75 games, all of which he started.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
Is Pascal Siakam Playing vs. Jazz? Pacers Reveal Final Injury Report
Several Jazz Stars Ruled Out Ahead of Pacers Game
Pascal Siakam Injury Status for Pacers vs. Jazz
Pacers All-Star Reacts to Being Name-Dropped in New Rap Single