All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pascal Siakam Reacts to New ASG Format, Jalen Rose Opens Up, More

Gabe Smallson

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars forward Pascal Siakam (43) of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against Kennyís Young Stars guard Cade Cunningham (2) of the Detroit Pistons during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars forward Pascal Siakam (43) of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against Kennyís Young Stars guard Cade Cunningham (2) of the Detroit Pistons during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers had All-Star game representation in the new-look event as Pascal Siakam earned the honor in San Francisco this season.

He scored four points, two steals, and two assists in seven minutes in the semifinals, and was held scoreless in just three minutes of play in Team Chuck's triumph in the championship round.

The new take on the midseason scrimmage was certainly a shift for the players as Siakam shared his thoughts post game and what the new format meant to him. Many players shared similar views as there is still an adjustment period to the tournament-style scrimmages.

A former Pacers forward also shared his thoughts, but this time to reminisce on his favorite stretches of playing for Indiana. The Pacers legend also talked to his former team about their championship aspirations.

Here are some stories about the Pacers that can help you get all caught up. Click on the title to see the entire story!

Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reacts to Controversial New All-Star Game Format

Pacers News: Jalen Rose Reveals Favorite Memory From Successful Run With Indiana

Pacers Legend Jalen Rose Offers Advice to Current Team About Reaching Title Goals

How Did Pacers' Pascal Siakam Perform in NBA All-Star Game?

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Home/News