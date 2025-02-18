Pacers Notes: Pascal Siakam Reacts to New ASG Format, Jalen Rose Opens Up, More
The Indiana Pacers had All-Star game representation in the new-look event as Pascal Siakam earned the honor in San Francisco this season.
He scored four points, two steals, and two assists in seven minutes in the semifinals, and was held scoreless in just three minutes of play in Team Chuck's triumph in the championship round.
The new take on the midseason scrimmage was certainly a shift for the players as Siakam shared his thoughts post game and what the new format meant to him. Many players shared similar views as there is still an adjustment period to the tournament-style scrimmages.
A former Pacers forward also shared his thoughts, but this time to reminisce on his favorite stretches of playing for Indiana. The Pacers legend also talked to his former team about their championship aspirations.
