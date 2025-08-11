All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pascal Siakam Trade Rumors, Ex-Pacer Takes Wild Shot at 2025 Team, More

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates after a play in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates after a play in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are going to have a new look without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner next season, but things still have the potential to shake up.

Enzo Flojo from ClutchPoints believes Siakam is a "win-now" player, and could be shipped out to a contender next season to get the Pacres some pieces to build with.

In other news, former Pacers guard Jeff Teague had some choice words for the Pacers, seemingly turning his back on his old team.

Teague called the Pacers "one of the worst finals teams in NBA history" on his podcast.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

