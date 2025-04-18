Pacers Notes: Predictions vs Bucks, Massive Damian Lillard Update, Playoff Evolution
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Expert Predictions For Pacers vs Bucks Playoff Rematch
For the second year in a row, the Pacers are facing off against the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. While Milwaukee has dominated the regular season and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Indiana has homecourt advantage and an incredibly fastpaced game.
Check out who our basketball experts believe will come out on top in this highly competitive match up.
To read the full story, click here.
Pacers Could Now Face Damian Lillard in Postseason Following Latest Injury Update
One of the advantages for the Pacers heading into the first round of the playoffs was the absence of Bucks' guard Damian Lillard, who has been ruled out indefinitely due to suffering from deep vein thrombosis.
However, things have changed. Lillard seems to have recovered faster than expected and is off of blood thinners. This means he can start training once again and could return to the court in time to face the Pacers.
In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals across 58 games. He was named an NBA All-Star for his excellent play.
To read the full story, click here.
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Reveals Major Evolution Ahead of Playoff Debut
While all eyes have been on point guard Tyrese Haliburton and power forward Pascal Siakam, forward Bennedict Mathurin has also showed a stark improvement since last season, averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 total rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.7 steals per game across 72 games, 49 of which he started.
According to Mathurin, this improvement is due to growing his game and playing multiple roles throughout the season. This year, he will be making his postseason debut after missing last year's run due to injury.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories about the Indiana Pacers you need to know:
Pacers Fans React to Damian Lillard Injury News
Adam Silver to Attend Pacers vs Bucks Game 1 As Ratings Soar
Pacers Overlooking Underutilized Player Could Ruin Playoff Run
Pacers Drop Epic Hype Video Before Playoff Push
Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Gets Candid on Beating Giannis Antokounmpo
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.