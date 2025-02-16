Pacers Notes: Reggie Miller Reacts to New ASG Format, Indiana Could Beat Boston, More
This year, the NBA All-Star game has taken on a completely new format, with four teams battling in a tournament instead of the classic East vs. West format. Three teams will feature the NBA All-Stars while a fourth will feature "Rising Stars."
Indiana Pacers legend and NBA commentator Reggie Miller has now given his opinion on the new NBA All-Star Game format, stating that he believes the players will actually bring more intensity and competition because they don't want to get shown up by the Rising Stars team.
Additionally, and NBA insider has stated that the Pacers are one of the biggest threats to the Boston Celtics repeating as NBA Champions, second only to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference.
