Pacers Notes: Rick Carlisle Gets Honest About Mathurin, TJ McConnell Injury, More
The Indiana Pacers have been on an impressive run in 2025, playing some of their best basketball of the season.
They currently hold a 16-5 record in the new year, showing that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. A big reason for their recent success has been head coach Rick Carlisle, who continues to get the best out of his players while instilling confidence in the entire roster.
One of the key adjustments Carlisle has made is bringing young guard Bennedict Mathurin off the bench after previously starting. Rather than viewing it as a demotion, Carlisle sees Mathurin as an extension of the starting unit, ensuring that the team maintains a strong offensive and defensive presence regardless of rotations. Mathurin has embraced the role, continuing to make an impact and providing the Pacers with valuable scoring depth.
Injuries have been a challenge for Indiana this season, and that was no different for their game on Monday with a lengthy injury report.
Unfortunately, veteran guard TJ McConnell was unavailable in their recent game against the Denver Nuggets.
With Carlisle’s leadership, the team’s strong chemistry, and a balanced mix of young talent and veteran presence, the Pacers are positioning themselves as a legitimate threat in the East.
If they continue this level of play, they could make a deep postseason run and establish themselves as a serious contender moving forward.
Here are some stories regarding the Pacers to help keep you all caught up
