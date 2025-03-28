Pacers Notes: Rick Carlisle Gets Honest on Loss to Lakers, Rare Injury Report, More
The Indiana Pacers suffered a narrow 120-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, just coming up short despite excellent performances from Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Bennedict Mathurin.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has taken some of the blame for the loss, noting that he should have called a time out at the end when LeBron James was able to tip the ball into the basket to take the win.
Fortunately, this doesn't seem to have too much of an effect on Indiana's standing. The team remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games ahead of the surging Detroit Pistons.
Still, going into the postseason, the Pacers have achieved a rare feat before their game against the Washington Wizards: a completely clean injury report. This is the opposite of the Wizards, who are missing plenty of key players.
