Pacers Notes: Rick Carlisle Gets Honest on Roster, Myles Turner Awkward Answer, More

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the state of the Pacers' current roster, saying "the fans are in for an interesting year. "

"[Andrew] is going to have to adjust some. He's gonna have to maintain his aggression defensively because he loves to defend," Carlisle continued. "Pascal [Siakam] is now gonna become a primary ball handler. You think of the other guys, you know, we'll see who starts at center."

Myles Turner appeared to take another jab at the Pacers in an interview, marking the latest case in a long list of antagonistic answers since his departure from the team.

"Well, I guess I can't say Reggie Miller," Turner said after being asked who whis most famous phone contact is. "Shaquille O'Neal."

The unnecessary mention of a Pacers great certainly will rile up Pacers fans, who will be sure to welcome Turner back to Indiana in a manner far from warm.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

