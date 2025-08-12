Pacers Notes: Rising Star Named Trade Candidate, Guard Seeking Major Raise in Contract Extension, More
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will be thrust into a new situation next season, as the Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton for the season and Myles Turner permanently in the span of a few weeks.
Nembhard has the opportunity to showcase himself as a star in Indiana, and some believe the guard can find a trade for himself with his team-friendly contract and scoring ability.
Another player who will definitely get more time on the ball this season is wing Benedict Mathurin.
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer stated Mathuring is looking for an increase in his pay as he will become eligible for free agency after the 2025-26 season.
