All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Rising Star Named Trade Candidate, Guard Seeking Major Raise in Contract Extension, More

Aaron Coloma

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will be thrust into a new situation next season, as the Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton for the season and Myles Turner permanently in the span of a few weeks.

Nembhard has the opportunity to showcase himself as a star in Indiana, and some believe the guard can find a trade for himself with his team-friendly contract and scoring ability.

Another player who will definitely get more time on the ball this season is wing Benedict Mathurin.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer stated Mathuring is looking for an increase in his pay as he will become eligible for free agency after the 2025-26 season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

feed

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News