Pacers Notes: Star Player Ejected, Rookie Recalled From G league, $51M Trade Proposal
In their 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected from the game after fouling a player and getting in a ref's face. He recorded 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Pacers have brought up rookie Johnny Furphy from their G League affiliate in order to help cover for injured star Tyrese Haliburton. Furphy has averaged 11 points, 10.3 total rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 assists across four games in the G League.
Finally, a new trade proposal has the Pacers acquiring a $51 million forward and a future draft pick. However, it will come at the cost of center Myles Turner, who has been an integral part of the Indiana team.
