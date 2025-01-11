Pacers Notes: Thomas Bryant Emerges, Cam Johnson Rumors, Tyrese Haliburton Update
The Indiana Pacers are currently sitting with a 21-18 record after a dominant victory over the Golden State Warriors. This puts them at sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
They also beat the Chicago Bulls earlier in the week, largely because of a breakout performance from center Thomas Bryant, who recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
On top of this, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton revealed the causes for his slump that started at the beginning of the season.
Finally, rumors suggest that the Pacers have finalized a trade package for forward Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets.
Here are some stories about the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up:
