Pacers Notes: Trade Discussions For Star, Carlisle Dodges Rotation Questions, More
According to recent reports, the Indiana Pacers have held trade talks for forward Aaron Nesmith. So far this season, Nesmith has averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across seven games.
Speaking of Nesmith, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle refused to reveal his rotation for their match up against the Philadelphia 76ers, noting that the team has to get him back up to speed with the rest of the team.
Finally, a new trade idea has the Pacers sending centerJames Wiseman to a developing Eastern Conference team in order to gain a veteran power forward/center. Wiseman has been out this season while he recovers from surgery meant to repair a torn Achilles.
