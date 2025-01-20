Pacers Notes: Trade Rumors Flying, Jimmy Butler Proposal, Indiana in Lead For Star
The trade deadline is inching closer and closer, and the Indiana Pacers are at the center of plenty of NBA trade rumors and proposals.
For example, one proposal has Indiana landing forward Jimmy Butler in exchange for a massive haul that includes power forward Pascal Siakam, power forward Jarace Walker, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Meanwhile, a rumor suggests that the Pacers could acquire Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a combination of Walker, small forward Aaron Nesmith, and shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Finally, another proposal has Indiana sending Mathurin away in exchange for two players and a bunch of furture NBA Draft picks.
Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:
Wild Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Land Jimmy Butler For Massive Haul
Pacers Rumors: Trade Cost For Cam Johnson Reportedly Revealed
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Part With Bennedict Mathurin For Incredible Haul
One Suitor Reportedly No Longer in Running For Pacers Main Trade Target
Pacers Rumors: Indiana Seen as Leading Candidate in Trade For Star Forward
Pacers Trade Idea Sees Former First-Round Pick Moved for Veteran Center