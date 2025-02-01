Pacers Notes: Trade Talks About Forward, Deadline Targets, Haliburton Gets Called Out
Recent reports suggest that the Indiana Pacers are currently in trade talks, with teams interested in acquiring power forward Obi Toppin. Across 43 games of the bench this season, Toppin has averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
Meanwhile, it looks like Indiana could receive a talented guard worth $17 million from an Eastern Conference Rival. However, their injury issues could prove to be detrimental.
Finally, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has seemingly been called out by Detroit Piston's announcer George Blaha when a technical foul was called against Tim Hardaway Jr. In the game, Haliburton recorded 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.
Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Pacers Have Reportedly Discussed Crucial Forward in Trade Talks
Pacers Could Get Into Bidding War For $17M Guard From East Rival
Pistons Announcer Seems to Call Out Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Invited to WWE Royal Rumble by Triple H
Rick Carlisle Provides Massive Injury Update on Crucial Guard For Game vs Hawks
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Being Linked to West Powerhouse Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline