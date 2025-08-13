Pacers Notes: Tyrese Halburton Injury Update, Myles Turner Predicted to Regret, Rick Carlisle Praise
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle got praised by an NBA insider after his team made an unexpected playoff run that went all the way to the NBA Finals.
Carlisle has been a head coach for years and is an NBA champion in his own right. He also has consistently led teams to consistent success.
In other news, center Myles Turner was warned that he may regret leaving the Pacers. Turner signed a long-term contract with the Milwaukee Bucks despite interest from Indiana to keep him.
He fit perfectly with the Pacers and superstar Tyrese Haliburton. Turner should fit alongside star Giannis Antetokounmpo as a rebounder and shooter, but the Bucks' future outlook appears somewhat grim.
Finally, Tyrese Haliburton opened up on his recovery from the devastating Achilles injury that he suffered in the NBA Finals.
Haliburton should miss the upcoming season, but should be back for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
