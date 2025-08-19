Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton $3 Million Donation, Shocking Win Total Prediction, Trade That Saved Life
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton made a $3 million donation to his old high school in Wisconsin, the Pacers announced Monday.
The money will be used to renovate their facilities, improving the school's weight room, a scoreboard, a video board and more.
The Pacers lost Haliburton for next season, as well as Myles Turner who went to the Milwaukee Bucks, however The Ringer's Matt Dollinger believes the Pacers still have the stuff to improve on last season.
Dollinger believes the Pacers will match — or even surpass — 2024-25 without their stars.
Pacers assistant general manager Ted Wu spoke about a trade which may have saved a player's life. He recalled wing Caris Levert's physical and how doctors caught a tumor in his kidney which had to be removed.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
