Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Gets Called Out, Myles Turner Reacts to 'Haters,' More
Indiana Pacers All-Star (well, not this year) point guard Tyrese Haliburton was recently lambasted by Hall of Fame former point guard Tim Hardaway Sr. for his tendency to chatter on the hardwood during games.
Though Hardaway may not have been known as a trash talker in his '90s heyday, he certainly played some legends who specialized in it, most notably Chicago Bulls Hall of Fame shooting guard Michael Jordan, who vanquished Hardaway's Miami Heat in the 1996 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and the 1997 East Finals, and Pacers Hall of Fame shooting guard Reggie Miller, his teammate during a swan song season in 2002-03.
Pacers center Myles Turner played his first game in two weeks after recovering from a scary neck injury. After posting a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in a 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (he also blocked seven shots), the 6-foot-11 big man called out his doubters.
This year's representative for the Pacers at the All-Star mini-tournament in San Francisco on Sunday, Pascal Siakam, may benefit directly from a scary ailment to San Antonio Spurs All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, who was ruled out for the season with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder.
Here are some stories about the Indiana Pacers that will help you get all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Pacers Star Pascal Siakam Could See Domino Effect from Victor Wembanyama Injury
Pascal Siakam Reacts to Limited Playing Time in All-Star Tournament
Pacers Coach Reveals Reason Behind Bennedict Mathurin Demotion
Pacers Make Big Roster Decision on Rookie Johnny Furphy
Does Pacers Signing Myles Turner to Long-Term Extension Make Sense?
Pacers Myles Turner Calls Out Haters Following Return from Injury
Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Sends Message to NBA Following Myles Turner Return
Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton Details Massive Importance of Myles Turner
Hall of Famer Wants to 'F--- Up' Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton for On-Court Behavior
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.