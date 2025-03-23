Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status, Myles Turner Bold Declaration, More
After sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, the Indiana Pacers are sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. To make things even better, it looks like star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has also made his return.
After missing multiple games due to a back injury, Haliburton returned in the second game against the Nets, recording 16 points, 12 assists, and eight total rebounds.
This is particularly good news for the Pacers since they are only one game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and are looking to hold onto their fourth place position. This season, Haliburton has averaged 18.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
At this moment, it seems that Indiana is in a solid position to make a run for the Eastern Confernce Finals. However, if they want to succeed, they're absolutely going to need Tyrese Haliburton.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
