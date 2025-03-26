Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status, New Center Signed, Playoff Hopes Rise
Now two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Indiana Pacers are sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference, guaranteeing home court advantage if they remain. That being said, some experts think Indiana can actually improve their position.
The Pacers are now only three games behind the New York Knicks in third place. If Indiana continues its winning streak, it's safe to assume that they can overtake New York and further establish themselves as a postseason threat.
This is largely because of the excellent play from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has found himself as a regular name on the injury report. Fortunately, it seems that those days are behind him.
This season, Haliburton has been averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 assists, 3.6 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 64 games.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
