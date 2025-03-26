All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status, New Center Signed, Playoff Hopes Rise

Jeremy Hanna

Mar 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Indiana Pacers are sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference, guaranteeing home court advantage if they remain. That being said, some experts think Indiana can actually improve their position.

The Pacers are now only three games behind the New York Knicks in third place. If Indiana continues its winning streak, it's safe to assume that they can overtake New York and further establish themselves as a postseason threat.

This is largely because of the excellent play from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has found himself as a regular name on the injury report. Fortunately, it seems that those days are behind him.

This season, Haliburton has been averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 assists, 3.6 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 64 games.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:

Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Timberwolves? Pacers Reveal Injury Status For Guard

Pacers Have Real Chance to Overtake Knicks in East Standings

Pacers Sign Former First-Round Pick Big Ahead of Postseason

Pacers' Rick Carlisle Has NSFW Rule His Team Must Follow

Pacers Rumors: Warriors Could Have Interest in Myles Turner This Offseason

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News