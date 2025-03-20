Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status, Potential Draft Target, More
Guard Tyrese Haliburton has firmly established himself as one of the stars and leaders of the Indiana Pacers, averaging 18.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Unfortunately, the Pacers had to face off against the Dallas Mavericks without their star guard due to a back injury. Despite this, Indiana came out on top, 135-131, largely because of excellent performances from Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard, who all scored above 20 points.
Looking toward the future, a new NBA mock draft has the Pacers landing Johann Grunloh, a German center who has garnered attention despite only being 19 years old.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Mavericks? Pacers Reveal Final Injury Report
New NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Land Rising International Center
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Applauds Forward, 'One of the Most Spectacular Runs I've Ever Seen'
3 Nightmare Postseason Matchups For Pacers
Pacers Predicted to Go After $40M Center This Offseason
Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Cam Johnson For Haul
Injured Pacers All-Stars Could Miss Mavericks Matchup
Chandler Parsons Says Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Showboating Helps NBA