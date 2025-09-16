Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Makes Announcement, Insider Predicts Forward Could Play Center, More
The Indiana Pacers might be forced to use forward Obi Toppin as a small-ball center due to the team's limited options at the big man position this season.
The Pacers traded for center Jay Huff, along with re-signing Isaiah Jackson. If neither player grabs a hold of the starting spot, Toppin could be used as an undersized center, specifically because of his explosiveness and long wingspan.
In other news, star Tyrese Haliburton made a major announcement. As he prepares for the debut of his shoe, he is holding an event where people can get a limited amount of pairs.
The Hali 1's release date is Sept. 26.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Debuts First Signature Shoe
Longtime Pacers Star Gets Real About Early Impressions of Jay Huff
Pacers Insider Predicts $58 Million Forward Will Be Forced to Play Center
Pacers Tweets of the Day: