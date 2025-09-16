All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Makes Announcement, Insider Predicts Forward Could Play Center, More

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Indiana Pacers might be forced to use forward Obi Toppin as a small-ball center due to the team's limited options at the big man position this season.

The Pacers traded for center Jay Huff, along with re-signing Isaiah Jackson. If neither player grabs a hold of the starting spot, Toppin could be used as an undersized center, specifically because of his explosiveness and long wingspan.

In other news, star Tyrese Haliburton made a major announcement. As he prepares for the debut of his shoe, he is holding an event where people can get a limited amount of pairs.

The Hali 1's release date is Sept. 26.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

