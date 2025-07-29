All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Massive Announcement, Pacers Slammed for Offseason, More

Nelson Espinal

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts with his girlfriend Jade Jones and father John Haliburton following the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Indiana Pacers are in the middle of the NBA offseason, but the face of the franchise, Tyrese Haliburton, made a major move on Monday.

The Indiana star announced a major personal endeavor, the product of a lifelong journey regarding his current partner, Jade Jones.

On the basketball side, the Pacers have been criticized for the organization's offseason decisions. Indiana lost starting center Myles Turner in free agency and replaced him with Jay Huff. They also signed Isaiah Jackson to a three-year deal.

Many fans and experts are calling the Pacers out for not keeping Turner on the team after he had such a promising playoff run.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

