Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Sad 3-Word Message, Rick Carlisle Hints at Lineup Move, Veteran Signing Urged
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season, and his missing time has clearly taken its toll on him.
Haliburton will miss most, or all, of next season, and took to Instagram to share how he felt.
"i miss basketball," he wrote.
The Pacers also lost center Myles Turner this season, albeit in free agency. Head coach Rick Carlisle hinted at Jay Huff and Isaiah Jackson's involvement this season, saying the two would compete for the spot.
Another lineup shakeup could come if the Pacers sign a veteran guard, as Caitlin Cooper of Basketball, She Wrote has urged them.
The Pacers have several options in free agency, such as Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons and Cory Joseph.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.